RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Short Interest Up 56.7% in August

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXR Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RXR Acquisition by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

RXR Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXRA remained flat at $9.84 during midday trading on Friday. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,459. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. RXR Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

About RXR Acquisition

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.