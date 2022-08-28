Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAGE. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $47.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,162.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $201,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

