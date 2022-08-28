Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Piper Sandler

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a sell rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.26.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $165.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.06. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $420,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,333,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $420,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,333,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $437,393,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 114.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.