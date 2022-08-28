Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Robert W. Baird

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.26.

NYSE CRM opened at $165.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 305.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $374,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,599,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $437,393,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

