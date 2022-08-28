Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2022

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPYGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €28.50 ($29.08) to €28.70 ($29.29) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Salzgitter Price Performance

Shares of Salzgitter stock remained flat at $2.60 on Friday. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56.

Salzgitter Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd.

About Salzgitter

(Get Rating)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.