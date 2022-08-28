Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Update

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €28.50 ($29.08) to €28.70 ($29.29) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter Price Performance

Shares of Salzgitter stock remained flat at $2.60 on Friday. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56.

Salzgitter Announces Dividend

About Salzgitter

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.