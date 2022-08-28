San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance
SJT opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.
About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.
