San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

SJT opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJT. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 423.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 41.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

Further Reading

