Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Up 50.7% in August

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,749 shares in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 230 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 215 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.17.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Down 2.4 %

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

SDVKY stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.01. 193,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $29.06.

(Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.