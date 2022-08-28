Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has €89.00 ($90.82) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of €120.00 ($122.45).

SNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut Sanofi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Sanofi stock opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 33.3% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 57.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

