Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.99

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and traded as high as $24.88. Santa Cruz County Bank shares last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 404 shares.

Santa Cruz County Bank Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $212.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and certificate of deposits. It also offers lending products comprising commercial, multi-family, agricultural, construction, wine industry, venture banking, small business administration, business and industry, farm services agency, municipal, government guarantee, and installment loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, commercial real estate financing, and lines of credit.

