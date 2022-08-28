Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STSA. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.71. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.55.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
