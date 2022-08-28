Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STSA. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.71. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,711,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 592,525 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,769,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

