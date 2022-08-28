Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:SAEUF) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:SAEUF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock.
Saturn Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.6 %
Saturn Oil & Gas stock opened at 2.07 on Thursday. Saturn Oil & Gas has a one year low of 1.50 and a one year high of 3.13.
About Saturn Oil & Gas
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saturn Oil & Gas (SAEUF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Saturn Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saturn Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.