Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:SAEUF) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:SAEUF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Saturn Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.6 %

Saturn Oil & Gas stock opened at 2.07 on Thursday. Saturn Oil & Gas has a one year low of 1.50 and a one year high of 3.13.

Get Saturn Oil & Gas alerts:

About Saturn Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resource deposits in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of light oil assets in the Oxbow area of Southeast Saskatchewan, as well as Viking light oil assets and Success heavy oil assets in West-Central Saskatchewan.

Receive News & Ratings for Saturn Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saturn Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.