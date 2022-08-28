Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the July 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Schmitt Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of SMIT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. 1,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,870. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. Schmitt Industries has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Schmitt Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMIT Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Schmitt Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

