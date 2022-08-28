Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Up 91.1% in August

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the July 31st total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

OTCMKTS SBGSY traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. 248,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,267. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBGSY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €157.00 ($160.20) to €153.00 ($156.12) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €135.00 ($137.76) to €145.00 ($147.96) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €170.00 ($173.47) to €160.00 ($163.27) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €145.00 ($147.96) to €155.00 ($158.16) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.38.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also

