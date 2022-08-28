ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Short Interest Update

ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,000 shares, a growth of 131.0% from the July 31st total of 236,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

ScION Tech Growth I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCOA remained flat at $9.93 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,602. ScION Tech Growth I has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScION Tech Growth I

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,747,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,196 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,231,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,762,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 614,686 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,888,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 851,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 443,105 shares during the period.

ScION Tech Growth I Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.

