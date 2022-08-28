SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the July 31st total of 300,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup downgraded SCSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

SCSK Price Performance

Shares of SCSKF stock remained flat at $16.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04. SCSK has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $22.28.

About SCSK

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

