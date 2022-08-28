Secured MoonRat Token (SMRAT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8,350.00

Secured MoonRat Token (SMRAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. Secured MoonRat Token has a total market cap of $973,084.73 and $8,350.00 worth of Secured MoonRat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secured MoonRat Token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Secured MoonRat Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00827703 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Secured MoonRat Token
Secured MoonRat Token’s official Twitter account is @MoonRatFinance.
Buying and Selling Secured MoonRat Token
