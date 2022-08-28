Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Update

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sega Sammy Price Performance

Shares of SGAMY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. 5,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473. Sega Sammy has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

About Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

