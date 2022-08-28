Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Update

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Sega Sammy Price Performance
Shares of SGAMY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. 5,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473. Sega Sammy has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.
About Sega Sammy
