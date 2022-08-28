Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Short Interest Update

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the July 31st total of 111,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SERA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,433. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sera Prognostics has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SERA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sera Prognostics to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

