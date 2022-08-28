Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 556.9% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHZHY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 103,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,403. Shenzhou International Group has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

