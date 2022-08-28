Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $348.10 Million

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Shiba Inu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $6.73 billion and approximately $348.10 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00831506 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Shiba Inu Coin Profile
Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy. The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win.
Shiba Inu Coin Trading
