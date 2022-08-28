SHIELD Achieves Market Capitalization of $71,740.09 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $71,740.09 and approximately $23.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,978.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.77 or 0.07416709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00025979 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00162104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00275934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.23 or 0.00731924 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.32 or 0.00587209 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000991 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SHIELD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

