SHIMAMURA (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SHIMAMURA (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have 14,600.00 price target on the stock.
SHIMAMURA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHAOF opened at 83.49 on Wednesday. SHIMAMURA has a twelve month low of 83.49 and a twelve month high of 83.49.
About SHIMAMURA
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SHIMAMURA (SHAOF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for SHIMAMURA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIMAMURA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.