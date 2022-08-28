SHIMAMURA (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SHIMAMURA (OTCMKTS:SHAOFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have 14,600.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHAOF opened at 83.49 on Wednesday. SHIMAMURA has a twelve month low of 83.49 and a twelve month high of 83.49.

About SHIMAMURA

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. operates stores in Japan and Taiwan. The company's stores provide clothing, fashion, food, and housing-related products. SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Saitama, Japan.

