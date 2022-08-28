SHIMAMURA (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SHIMAMURA (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have 14,600.00 price target on the stock.

SHIMAMURA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHAOF opened at 83.49 on Wednesday. SHIMAMURA has a twelve month low of 83.49 and a twelve month high of 83.49.

Get SHIMAMURA alerts:

About SHIMAMURA

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. operates stores in Japan and Taiwan. The company's stores provide clothing, fashion, food, and housing-related products. SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Saitama, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for SHIMAMURA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIMAMURA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.