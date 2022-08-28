Short Interest in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Grows By 200.0%

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.31% of 1st Colonial Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 1st Colonial Bancorp alerts:

1st Colonial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FCOB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,413. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $58.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.92.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.