Short Interest in abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Expands By 716.7%

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 716.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

abrdn Stock Performance

Shares of abrdn stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862. abrdn has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.86.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

