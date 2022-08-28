Short Interest in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Declines By 23.1%

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the July 31st total of 212,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 85,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

ACOR opened at $0.43 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

