Short Interest in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Declines By 22.3%

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the July 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Advent Technologies Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADN opened at $2.72 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $140.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 440.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advent Technologies will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Technologies

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Advent Technologies from $11.20 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

About Advent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

Featured Stories

