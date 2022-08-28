Short Interest in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA) Declines By 26.2%

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEHA opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Get Aesther Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aesther Healthcare Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHA. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aesther Healthcare Acquisition

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.