Short Interest in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Increases By 172.6%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,000 shares, an increase of 172.6% from the July 31st total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:KERN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,078,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,268. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. Akerna has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 million. Akerna had a negative net margin of 292.46% and a negative return on equity of 43.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akerna will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.
