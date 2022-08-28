Short Interest in ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Drops By 25.8%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the July 31st total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ALS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CPBLF remained flat at $7.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. ALS has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Get ALS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ABN Amro raised ALS to a “buy” rating and set a $14.38 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

ALS Company Profile

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Commodities, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality streams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.