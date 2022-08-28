Short Interest in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW) Expands By 70.5%

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the July 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance
AMCIW traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 19,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,283. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 36,440 shares during the period. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000.
