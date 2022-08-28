Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Declines By 24.2%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the July 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Austal Price Performance

Shares of Austal stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Austal has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51.

About Austal

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

