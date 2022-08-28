Short Interest in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Rises By 178.0%

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, an increase of 178.0% from the July 31st total of 79,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Avanti Acquisition Price Performance

AVAN stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. Avanti Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Get Avanti Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanti Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 30,184 shares in the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 682,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avanti Acquisition

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and acquire one or more businesses across various industries in Europe with the United States nexus and international reach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.