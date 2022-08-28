Short Interest in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI) Declines By 38.3%

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the July 31st total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APMI. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 44.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Price Performance

APMI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,790. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

