Short Interest in Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Grows By 19.6%

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,970,100 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the July 31st total of 9,171,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Banco BPM Price Performance

BNCZF remained flat at $3.26 during trading on Friday. Banco BPM has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNCZF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Banco BPM from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.30 ($3.37) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Banco BPM from €3.80 ($3.88) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Banco BPM from €4.20 ($4.29) to €3.60 ($3.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco BPM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.47.

Banco BPM Company Profile

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

Featured Stories

