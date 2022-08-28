Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Grows By 166.7%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

BDNNY opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.16. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $2.5914 per share. This is an increase from Boliden AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.83. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 5.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDNNY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 360 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.25.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Featured Articles

