Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Grows By 82.1%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the July 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 428.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOUYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bouygues from €47.00 ($47.96) to €44.00 ($44.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bouygues from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bouygues has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF remained flat at $29.44 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.18. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $43.07.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.