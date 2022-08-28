Short Interest in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Rises By 150.0%

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 31st total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Omni Event Management Ltd raised its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 265,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 252,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Broadscale Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCLE remained flat at $9.84 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,488. Broadscale Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

About Broadscale Acquisition

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.