Short Interest in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Increases By 32.3%

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the July 31st total of 17,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.5 %
Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,115,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.50. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.71 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $58.20.
Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.5822 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.10%.
Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 692.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 70,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
