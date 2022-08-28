Short Interest in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Increases By 32.3%

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the July 31st total of 17,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,115,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.50. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.71 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $58.20.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.5822 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

CNQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 692.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 70,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.