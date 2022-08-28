Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Drops By 49.0%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the July 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CVVUF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 240,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,778. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.67.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

