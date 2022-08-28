Short Interest in Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Decreases By 40.0%

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CGUSY remained flat at $2.61 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Company Profile

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping centers, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also offers private label products. In addition, the company is involved in banking, digital marketing and advertising, service station, restaurant, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities.

