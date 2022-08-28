Short Interest in Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Decreases By 40.0%

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CGUSY remained flat at $2.61 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.69.
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Company Profile
