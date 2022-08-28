Short Interest in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Declines By 34.5%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the July 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNSL traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.16. 222,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $710.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

Featured Stories

