Short Interest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Expands By 124.4%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 124.4% from the July 31st total of 20,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Price Performance

Shares of CRKN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 143,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,483. Crown ElectroKinetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.

Institutional Trading of Crown ElectroKinetics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRKN. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 417,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 49,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 504,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 451,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Separately, Dawson James reduced their target price on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from $4.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

