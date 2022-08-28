Short Interest in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Increases By 31.7%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the July 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $47.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.37.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock traded up $5.31 on Friday, reaching $71.87. 5,579,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,825. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.95.

Daqo New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,037,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 12.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 283,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,574 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 13,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

