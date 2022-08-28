Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Decreases By 26.7%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 732.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DPZUF remained flat at $50.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $109.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza Enterprises to a “sell” rating and set a $59.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of approximately 2,949 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

