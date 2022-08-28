Short Interest in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Rises By 236.3%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 236.3% from the July 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Enstar Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ESGRP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,777. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

