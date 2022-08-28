Short Interest in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Decreases By 27.2%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the July 31st total of 294,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 115.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.60. 355,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,418. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

