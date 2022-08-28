Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Expands By 105.9%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the July 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ FNY traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $60.84. 5,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,175. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.55. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $53.46 and a 12 month high of $79.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

