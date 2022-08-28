Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Rises By 147.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, an increase of 147.6% from the July 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJS. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 46,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

BSJS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,217. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.