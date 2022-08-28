Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Grows By 153.9%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 153.9% from the July 31st total of 756,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,859,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,294. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $53.95.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

