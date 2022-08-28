Short Interest in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW) Declines By 99.0%

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the July 31st total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Creek Investment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment stock. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 359,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Jack Creek Investment Stock Performance

Shares of JCICW stock remained flat at $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,617. Jack Creek Investment has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12.

